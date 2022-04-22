Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Kyron Johnson (Edge, Kansas)

The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2022 NFL draft with a few glaring needs on the roster. With the loss of Von Miller in free agency, the Rams could be in the market to select an edge rusher in the draft, even if they elect to sign a veteran this offseason.

Outside of Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles has an edge defender group that features unproven players like Justin Hollins, Chris Garrett, and Terrell Lewis. It remains to be seen if the Rams view any of those guys as starters for them next season.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, I’ve been taking a look at multiple prospects at each position of need for Los Angeles. The last edge rusher I’ll be doing a profile on is Kyron Johnson out of Kansas.

Background

Back in high school, Johnson played linebacker and logged 125 tackles in his senior season. Johnson was active in all 12 games of his freshman year at Kansas, logging snaps on defense and special teams.

In his final four seasons of college, Johnson accumulated 12.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles. His best season came in 2021, where he recorded 6.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

While Johnson didn’t attend the NFL scouting combine, he turned heads with his times at Kansas’ pro day. Johnson ran an impressive 4.40 40-yard dash (which would’ve been 2nd among edge defenders), a 6.96 three-cone (which would’ve been 3rd among edge defenders), and a 4.38 20-yard shuttle (which would’ve been 8th among edge defenders).

How he fits the Rams

Johnson may not be the tallest or biggest edge defender at six-foot, 231 pounds, but he could be an intriguing prospect to consider in the later rounds. The fifth-year senior was productive in 2021 and he displays a nice burst of speed when the ball is snapped.

The Rams need more speed off of the edge and they could use more competition alongside Hollins, Garrett, and Lewis. Even if Johnson doesn’t carve out a rotational role, he has experience playing on special teams in college.

Upon entering the NFL, Johnson will want to improve his strength to help him overcome his lack of size. Working with Floyd and the other edge rushers on the Rams would benefit Johnson tremendously.

Draft projection

It will be interesting to see how teams feel about Johnson now compared to a few months ago. Johnson’s performance at his pro day will likely prompt teams to dive deeper into his film ahead of the draft.

That being said, Johnson is still being projected in the sixth-to-seventh round in the 2022 NFL draft. The Rams currently have five draft picks in the sixth and seventh rounds, so they won’t have a shortage of opportunities to select Johnson.

Even if Los Angeles elects to address the edge rusher position earlier in the draft, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of them taking two edge rushers in the draft. If the Rams are looking at late-round prospects, Johnson could be a steal with the right team.

