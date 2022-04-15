Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Tre Turner (WR, Virginia Tech)

The wide receiver position isn’t a massive need for the Los Angeles Rams entering the 2022 NFL draft. Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson are a formidable trio, and there’s still a chance that Odell Beckham Jr. elects to return to Los Angeles amid his recovery from a torn ACL.

Seeing that the Rams’ team doctor conducted the surgery on Beckham, signs point toward the veteran wideout re-signing with the team. However, it’s tough to rule out the possibility of Sean McVay and Les Snead choosing to add another wide receiver in the draft.

If Los Angeles does elect to select a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft, it would likely come in the later rounds to give them more depth at the position (it’s hard to feel confident in Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek as depth pieces). After taking a look at guys like Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Nailor, Tre Turner could be a late-round target for the Rams.

Background

Turner spent four seasons at Virginia Tech, finishing top five all-time in receptions and receiving yards in program history. Throughout his four years at Virginia Tech, Turner compiled 134 receptions, 2,292 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns.

While Turner’s stats don’t jump off of the page, in his defense, he never had consistent play at the quarterback position. With Turner being dynamic with the ball in his hand, Virginia Tech also gave him 53 carries, which he turned into 456 yards and four touchdowns.

After attending the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Turner posted a 4.51 40-yard dash (20th among WR), a 27-inch vertical (worst among WR at combine), and a 7.45 three-cone (worst among WR at combine) at the NFL scouting combine.

How he fits the Rams

When watching Turner’s college tape, it’s evident that he can win in a variety of ways. Turner is capable of making plays down the field and he’s a solid route runner that can get himself open in the intermediate area of the field.

Despite Turner’s lackluster performance at the NFL scouting combine, the Rams likely don’t care too much about athletic scores (look at Kupp). Besides his versatility, Turner’s ability to create with the ball in his hands could be valuable for whichever team selects him.

It remains to be seen what McVay’s plans for Atwell are in 2022, so adding someone that is more of a traditional wideout could be a possibility in the draft. Turner checks all of the boxes as a prospect that could become overlooked in the 2022 NFL draft.

Draft projection

Due to his times at the scouting combine, Turner’s draft stock likely took a nosedive for some teams. Most mock drafts have Turner going in the sixth or seventh round, and some even have him going undrafted.

The Rams will enter the 2022 NFL draft with eight total picks, with seven of them taking place from the fourth-to-seventh round. Provided that, they’ll have a few chances near the end of the draft to select Turner if they are interested in him.

If Turner makes it to the end of the draft and he becomes an undrafted free agent, the Rams would be wise to bring him in to compete during training camp.

