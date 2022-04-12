Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Devin Cochran (T, Georgia Tech)

Ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, many people believe the Los Angeles Rams are going to target offensive linemen at some point. Most mock drafts have the Rams adding reinforcements to their offensive line and it would be wise for them to do so.

While Joseph Noteboom will be replacing Andrew Whitworth at left tackle, it remains to be seen if Coleman Shelton or Bobby Evans is the starter at right guard following the departure of Austin Corbett. On top of that, the Rams aren’t exactly deep in the trenches, with unproven guys like Chandler Brewer and Jeremiah Kolone operating as backups on the current depth chart.

With weeks to go until the draft begins, I’ve been pinpointing a handful of prospects at multiple positions that Los Angeles could have on their radar. To complete my profiles on a few offensive tackles that the Rams could target in the 2022 NFL draft, I’ll be taking a look at a late-round prospect in Devin Cochran.3

Background

Experience isn’t an issue for Cochran as he started in 41 total games throughout his collegiate career. Cochran attended Vanderbilt for his first four seasons before joining Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer in 2020.

Before attending college, Cochran played high school football at Greater Atlanta Christian Academy. In his senior season in high school back in 2015, Cochran recorded 50-plus pancake blocks, helping him become a three-star recruit that would get a chance to join Vanderbilt’s program.

Even though Cochran wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine, he did conduct drills at Georgia Tech’s Pro Day. At his Pro Day, Cochran would run a 5.10 40-yard dash (which would’ve been 12th among OT), a 7.64 three-cone (which would’ve been 4th among OT), and a 4.71 20-yard shuttle (which would’ve been tied for 7th among OT).

How he fits the Rams

Cochran is a massive offensive tackle that is a solid athlete for his size (6-7, 314 pounds). When watching Cochran, you can see that starting in 40-plus games has helped with his awareness on the field, aiding him in picking up blitzes and understanding his assignments.

Even though he had lapses in pass protection at times, Cochran has shown the ability to move laterally to prevent edge rushers from getting to the quarterback. He’ll need time to improve in pass protection in the NFL, which wouldn’t be an issue for the Rams since they wouldn’t need him to start immediately.

While addressing offensive tackle with their early picks (early for the Rams at least), Los Angeles could take Cochran in the later rounds to provide more depth up front. Or if the Rams want to double-up on tackles, Cochran would be a viable late-round option to take a flier on.

Draft projection

In most mock drafts, Cochran is mainly going in the sixth or seventh round. There are even mock drafts where Cochran goes undrafted, so the Rams won’t need to spend any of their earlier selections on the Georgia Tech product.

Cochran has a few kinks to work out in his game before he has the potential to become a starter, which is why he’s not viewed as an early-round prospect. The experience that Cochran had in college is unquestionably a plus, though, some teams could view him being 24 years old at the beginning of his rookie season as a negative.

The Rams will have plenty of opportunities to select an offensive tackle if they are interested in the idea of bringing a new face in. And if they are determined to select an offensive tackle in the backend of the draft, there are certainly worse options than Cochran.

