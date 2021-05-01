Rams 2021 undrafted free agent tracker

With the 2021 NFL draft in the books, now the attention turns to those players who weren’t drafted. The Los Angeles Rams have done well when it comes to finding talented players who slip through the draft and go undrafted, and they hope to continue that trend this year.

We’ll be tracking all of the undrafted free agent signings made by the Rams this weekend, and they’re likely to come in rather quickly from Saturday to Sunday. Los Angeles will use these undrafted rookies to round out their 90-man roster for the offseason, carrying them into minicamp and eventually training camp.

After making nine picks in the draft, you can find the undrafted players signed by the Rams below as they are reported.

Iowa State WR Landen Akers

https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1388630125873451012

Iowa OT Alaric Jackson

https://twitter.com/JustinM_NFL/status/1388635559845900293

Merrimack DB Jovan Grant

https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1388635027051851776

Texas State WR/KR Jeremiah Haydel

https://twitter.com/JustinM_NFL/status/1388640634081316872

Pittsburgh S Paris Ford

https://twitter.com/gregauman/status/1388640199215915009

Western Kentucky C Jordan Meredith

https://twitter.com/TheSportsEntGrp/status/1388641056787476481

1

1

1

1