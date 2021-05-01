Rams 2021 undrafted free agent tracker
With the 2021 NFL draft in the books, now the attention turns to those players who weren’t drafted. The Los Angeles Rams have done well when it comes to finding talented players who slip through the draft and go undrafted, and they hope to continue that trend this year.
We’ll be tracking all of the undrafted free agent signings made by the Rams this weekend, and they’re likely to come in rather quickly from Saturday to Sunday. Los Angeles will use these undrafted rookies to round out their 90-man roster for the offseason, carrying them into minicamp and eventually training camp.
After making nine picks in the draft, you can find the undrafted players signed by the Rams below as they are reported.
Iowa State WR Landen Akers
https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1388630125873451012
Iowa OT Alaric Jackson
https://twitter.com/JustinM_NFL/status/1388635559845900293
Merrimack DB Jovan Grant
https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1388635027051851776
Texas State WR/KR Jeremiah Haydel
https://twitter.com/JustinM_NFL/status/1388640634081316872
Pittsburgh S Paris Ford
https://twitter.com/gregauman/status/1388640199215915009
Western Kentucky C Jordan Meredith
https://twitter.com/TheSportsEntGrp/status/1388641056787476481
