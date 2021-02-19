Rams 2021 free agency preview: Josh Reynolds seems likely to leave LA

The Rams’ wide receiver group was as deep as any in the NFL last season, boasting four legitimate wideouts with starting potential. Josh Reynolds was the No. 3 receiver on offense for Los Angeles, posting career-high numbers in his first season as a full-time starter.

Reynolds heads into the offseason with an expiring contract, allowing him to hit free agency in March. With the Rams’ depth looking good at wide receiver, it seems unlikely that Reynolds will be wearing horns next season.

Here’s a preview of Reynolds’ pending free agency after finishing his fourth season with the Rams.

2020 stats

52 receptions (81 targets)

618 yards

2 TDs

3 drops

10.4 average depth of target

225 YAC

PFF grade: 65.7

Analysis

After the Rams traded Brandin Cooks, Reynolds was asked to step up as the No. 3 receiver. No one expected him to be the deep threat that Cooks was, but he was seen as a viable replacement. As unspectacular as his 2020 season was, he still provided Jared Goff with a quality third target on offense. Among players with at least 10 catches, Reynolds led the Rams with an average of 11.9 yards per reception. He has good size and length for the position, though he needs to use it more to his advantage in jump-ball situations where he has to battle a defensive back to come down with it. Against the 49ers, he won one of those situations and hauled in a deep touchdown reception from Goff. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1318029682252476416 Reynolds is a long-strider with decent hands, but he doesn’t always play with the physicality you want to see from a receiver his size. That limits his ceiling quite a bit, though he’s still young and has shown flashes of being a good wideout with a decent catch radius. All things considered, with the lack of deep shots taken by Goff, Reynolds had an average season in 2020. Three drops isn't a huge number, either, and has totaled just eight in the last three seasons.

Positional need: Medium

Wide receiver isn't a huge need for the Rams this offseason. They have Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson all on the depth chart already, which makes it easier for the team to move on from Reynolds. But even with those players in the mix, the Rams need a wideout who can stretch the field and truly threaten the deep part of the field. Reynolds doesn’t fit that mold, and it’s unclear if Jefferson can be that type of player, either. They can find a speedy receiver for cheap in free agency or land one in the middle of the draft, but either way, it’s a spot they must address.

Prediction: Signs 3-year, $18 million deal elsewhere

In the end, I don’t see Reynolds being back with the Rams next season. They have other areas of need that could use more attention and money than wide receiver, especially after seeing Reynolds fail to truly separate himself as a downfield threat. He’ll get an opportunity with another team, likely landing a multi-year deal worth at least $5 million per year. The Rams hope it’ll be more than that, thus helping them recoup a compensatory pick in 2022 for losing him.

