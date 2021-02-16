Rams 2021 free agency preview: Can LA afford Leonard Floyd?

There will be no lack of big decisions for the Los Angeles Rams to make this offseason when free agency kicks off on March 17, seeing a number of their top players hit the market next month. Leonard Floyd is one of their most important pending free agents after spending one year in Los Angeles and putting together a career-best season.

As the Rams’ best edge defender, Floyd helped spark a defense that finished second in the NFL with 53 total sacks. He got some help from his friends up front, but Floyd seamlessly replaced Dante Fowler Jr. in a way that few people expected him to.

Looking ahead to free agency, we break down Floyd’s 2020 season, examine the team’s need at outside linebacker and predict his fate on the market.

2020 stats

55 tackles

10.5 sacks

11 TFL

19 QB hits

1 forced fumble, 2 recoveries

PFF grade: 69.0

Analysis

Floyd came to the Rams after arguably the worst season of his career, which made his $10 million fully guaranteed contract somewhat surprising. But the Rams look smart after signing him last offseason because he was great in 2020. Floyd set career-highs in every major category, including 10.5 sacks and 19 QB hits. He benefited from playing next to Aaron Donald, who draws double-teams constantly, but Floyd also did a lot on his own as the Rams’ top edge rusher. Without Floyd, Los Angeles would not have gotten much out of its edge rushers. Samson Ebukam, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Terrell Lewis contributed very little, which put more on Floyd’s shoulders. And he wasn’t just good as a pass rusher, either. Floyd is a complete outside linebacker, playing well against both the run and the pass. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1318016495264280576 That’s extremely valuable to NFL teams, which will drive up his price tag beyond the $10 million Los Angeles gave him last offseason.

Positional need: High

More than arguably any other position, the Rams need edge rushers. Floyd, Ebukam and Derek Rivers will all be free agents and there’s no guarantee Lewis, Justin Hollins or Okoronkwo will be viable starters in 2021. The outside linebacker group doesn’t look great as of now when examining the Rams’ depth chart, making it a major position of need in Los Angeles. The Rams can find pass-rush help in the draft and possibly in free agency, but they shouldn’t expect to easily find a player who contributed as much as Floyd did this season.

Prediction: Signs 3-year, $42 million deal elsewhere

The Rams would probably love to re-sign Floyd and keep him around long-term. But with the way their roster is constructed, finding the money to do so will prove difficult. I think like Dante Fowler Jr., Floyd will find a home with another team, signing a lucrative contract worth $14 million per year or more. Teams will probably have some concerns about the possibility that he was a one-year wonder in Los Angeles playing alongside Donald, similar to Fowler, but a team with a lot of cap space will give him a shot to sustain the success he found in 2020.

