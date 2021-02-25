Rams 2021 free agency preview: Malcolm Brown may be done in LA

Malcolm Brown has been with the Rams since 2015, one of the few players left who also played in St. Louis. But for the second time in three years, he’ll be a free agent – this time an unrestricted free agent.

With the Rams having good depth at running back, Brown could be on his way out. But what will his value be on the market? We take a look at his 2020 campaign and predict whether he’ll be back in L.A. or sign with another team.

2020 stats

101 carries

419 yards

5 touchdowns

23 receptions

162 yards

7 broken tackles

PFF grade: 57.1

Analysis

Brown was part of a crowded backfield that featured a number of injuries to both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson. He helped fill in when those two running backs were hurt, but his workload was never all that large. He carried it 18 times for 79 yards with two touchdowns in Week 1, but from that point on, he never got more than 11 carries in a game. In total, he had just four games with at least 10 carries and four games with 40-plus yards rushing. He played a key role in pass protection, often serving as the Rams’ third-down back in obvious passing situations. Brown lacked the explosiveness and playmaking ability that Akers and Henderson showed, but he was a steady player who picked up blitzes, caught passes out of the backfield and did the dirty work between the tackles. Here’s an example of Brown showing good balance and vision in the hole. https://twitter.com/TheAthleticNFL/status/1320911941058105350 Brown is rarely going to wow with his physical skills, but he is a player that teams like to have on their roster for his experience, pass protection skills and red zone running.

Positional need: Low

Running back is down on the Rams’ shopping list this offseason after adding Akers in the second round last year, and with Henderson still on the roster. Xavier Jones is a player they like, too, and he could take over as the No. 3 running back next season at a fraction of the cost of Brown. The Rams see value in Brown, as evidenced by his 42.2% snap share despite only carrying it 101 times, but they have other positions to address. They could easily get by with Akers, Henderson, Jones and another cheap rookie – or even Raymond Calais.

Prediction: Signs 2-year, $3 million contract elsewhere

The Lions signed Brown to a two-year, $3.25 million offer sheet two offseasons ago, which the Rams were happy to match. It’s hard to say that Brown’s value has gone up since then, but fetching $2 million for one year certainly isn't out of the question for the veteran running back. Considering Leonard Fournette got $2 million from the Bucs last year after being cut by the Jaguars, though, Brown is likely to come in under that number. He’ll latch on somewhere else with a one- or two-year deal, it just won’t be with the Rams again.

