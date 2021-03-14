Rams 2021 free agency hub: Targets, cap casualties, predictions and more

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a busy week in free agency, attempting to not only re-sign many of their top players, but bring in some outside talent to complement the roster they’ve already assembled. With limited cap space, it’ll be a challenge to sign the best players available, but the Rams will find a way to assemble a contender.

In this hub, you’ll find the Rams’ pending free agents, potential cap casualties, their top needs and more.

Full list of pending free agents

Below is a full list of the Rams' pending free agents, with previews and predictions for their top players set to hit the market.

10 biggest needs in free agency

Inside linebacker Edge rusher Center Cornerback Deep-threat WR Defensive line Guard/Tackle Tight end Safety Return specialist

https://theramswire.usatoday.com/lists/rams-free-agency-positions-needs-2021/

46 realistic free-agent targets

A position-by-position look at realistic targets for the Rams at every position, from quarterback to safety. There are 46 players in total, all of whom could be in the Rams' price range. https://theramswire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-rams-free-agency-targets-realistic-players/

NFL cap casualty tracker

We're tracking all of the cuts made by teams across the NFL and highlighting players who could be targets for the Rams in free agency. https://theramswire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-cap-casualties-rams-targets-player-tracker/

Potential cuts by Rams

The Rams need cap space, and these six players could be cut by the team in an attempt to save money in 2021 – especially with the cap decreasing. https://theramswire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-rams-offseason-cap-casualties-players/

Potential FA signings at Rams' positions of need

5 moves to create $50 million in cap space

Story continues

The Rams will attempt to free up money for free agency by either restructuring contracts, cutting players or seeking trades. Here are five moves to create $50 million in cap space. https://theramswire.usatoday.com/lists/rams-salary-cap-moves-restructure-cut-offseason/

5 players to let walk

The Rams won't be able to re-sign everyone with their limited cap space, so they'll have to be selective. They should let these five players walk in free agency. https://theramswire.usatoday.com/lists/rams-free-agents-let-walk-contracts-expire/

