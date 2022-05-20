Rams’ 2021 draft grade doesn’t improve much one year later

The Rams didn’t get much out of their draft class in 2021, and they still won a Super Bowl despite the rookies’ lack of an impact. Tutu Atwell didn’t catch a single pass, Bobby Brown barely played on defense, Jacob Harris and Jake Funk were injured, Earnest Brown spent the year on the practice squad and Chris Garrett essentially redshirted.

Ernest Jones, Robert Rochell and Ben Skowronek were the only rookies who truly helped the Rams in a noticeable way last season.

Initially, Pro Football Focus gave the Rams a grade of “C” for their 2021 class. The analysts at PFF weren’t impressed by the Rams’ picks, and they don’t look much better a year later. In regrading the draft, PFF gave the Rams a “C+” – noting that Jones saved the grade from going even lower.

Ernest Jones saves this one from going even lower. The Tutu Atwell selection looks especially rough after he managed all of 10 snaps in seven games before the Rams placed him on injured reserve. Jones was a steadying presence in the middle of the Los Angeles defense down the stretch and finished with a 67.9 coverage grade. Not bad for the 103rd pick.

There’s a good chance the Rams’ second-year players will have a bigger impact in 2022, particularly with Ernest Jones established as a starter alongside Bobby Wagner. Bobby Brown can help replace Sebastian Joseph-Day on the interior, and Rochell should get more opportunities with Darious Williams gone.

Atwell is the biggest question mark, and considering he was their top pick at No. 57 overall, that’s terribly concerning. Right now, it’s hard to see a role for him in the Rams offense, being buried on the depth chart behind Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and maybe even Jacob Harris.