Rams 2020 midseason awards: MVP, best rookie, most underrated

The Rams have gotten off to a 5-3 start in 2020, which for most people is a disappointing record. They could very easily be 6-2 if not for a controversial pass interference penalty against the Bills, but they are what their record shows.

There’s plenty of reason for hope after the first half of the season, especially after seeing how some of their individual players performed. To put a bow on the first eight games of the year, we handed out midseason awards for things such as MVP, top offensive player and the most underrated player.