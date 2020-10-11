A late interception has Washington within 10 points of the Rams at halftime.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off his third pass in the last two weeks just before the end of the second quarter and Alex Smith was able to move the team into position for a Dustin Hopkins field goal at the whistle. Hopkins’ make cut the Rams’ lead to 20-10 as they went into the break.

Smith is playing for the first time since 2018 because Kyle Allen was knocked out of the game by a helmet-to-helmet hit from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Sunday was the first time Smith has been active since his leg injury as the team demoted Dwayne Haskins to the third string this week.

Smith was 5-of-6 for 35 yards after replacing Allen in the second quarter. He also took a sack and popped right back up to reassure anyone worried how taking a hit would impact the veteran quarterback.

Allen was 9-of-13 for 74 yards and ran for a seven-yard touchdown before getting hurt.

The Fuller interception marred an otherwise sharp half for Jared Goff. He was 14-of-17 for 197 yards and a touchdown before that point. He also ran for a score as the Rams try to complete a sweep of NFC East teams with a win in Washington.

Rams up 20-10 in Washington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk