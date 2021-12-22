Rams' 20-10 victory over Seattle Seahawks by the numbers

In this article:

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 20-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday:

122

Catches for Cooper Kupp this season, a Rams record. Isaac Bruce held the previous mark of 119 set in 1995.

14

Touchdown receptions for Kupp this season, second in Rams history to Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch’s 17 in 1951. Kupp had nine catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns versus Seattle.

10

Consecutive games with 90 or more yards receiving this season for Kupp, surpassing Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Michael Irvin (1995) for the NFL’s longest streak since 1950.

13

Career losses for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson against the Rams, five more than against any other team.

6

Consecutive games the Seahawks have scored 20 or fewer points against the Rams. Five of those games are losses.

Summary

Seattle 0 3 7 0 — 10



RAMS 3 0 7 10 — 20

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 55, 8:16. Drive: 10 plays, 24 yards, 6:44. Key plays: Powell kick return to RAMS 34, Stafford 7 pass to Beckham on 3rd-and-4, Michel 10 run, Stafford 14 pass to Skowronek. RAMS 3, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

Seattle — Field goal Myers 39, 0:10. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 1:46. Key plays: Wilson 11 pass to Everett, Wilson 34 pass to Everett. Seattle 3, RAMS 3.

Third Quarter

Seattle — Dallas 4 run (Myers kick), 9:23. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:37. Key plays: Wilson 25 pass to Swain, Wilson 12 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-9. Seattle 10, RAMS 3.

RAMS — Kupp 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:31. Drive: 7 plays, 86 yards, 2:52. Key plays: Powell kick return to RAMS 14, Stafford 32 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1, Michel 39 run. Seattle 10, RAMS 10.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 29 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:48. Drive: 8 plays, 88 yards, 5:13. Key plays: Stafford 24 pass to Michel, Jefferson 10 run, Stafford 11 pass to Kupp. RAMS 17, Seattle 10.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 35, 1:51. Drive: 5 plays, 18 yards, 1:30. Key plays: Michel 17 run, Michel 4 run on 3rd-and-13. RAMS 20, Seattle 10.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: SEATTLE, Dallas 8-41, Penny 11-39. RAMS, Michel 18-92, Henderson 6-23, Jefferson 1-10, Kupp 1-1, Stafford 3-(minus-3).

PASSING: SEATTLE, Wilson 17-31-1-156. RAMS, Stafford 21-29-1-244.

RECEIVING: SEATTLE, Metcalf 6-52, Everett 4-60, Dallas 3-11, Penny 2-5, Swain 1-25, Dissly 1-3. RAMS, Kupp 9-136, Skowronek 4-42, Jefferson 2-23, Michel 2-23, Henderson 2-4, Hopkins 1-9, Beckham 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS: SEATTLE, Swain 2-14. RAMS, Powell 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS: SEATTLE, None. RAMS, Powell 2-46.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: SEATTLE, Brooks 7-4-0, Neal 5-3-0, Wagner 5-1-0, Diggs 4-3-0, Dunlap 4-0-3, S.Jones 4-0-0, Green 2-3-1, Ford 2-1-0, Amadi 2-0-0, Austin 2-0-0, Taylor 2-0-0, Woods 2-0-0, Collier 1-0-0, Reid 1-0-0, A.Robinson 1-0-0, M.Adams 0-2-0. RAMS, E.Jones 5-6-0, Ramsey 5-0-0, Miller 3-3-1, D.Williams 3-1-0, Donald 2-3-1, Scott 2-2-0, Hollins 1-2-0, Rapp 1-2-0, Reeder 1-2-0, Floyd 1-1-1, Gaines 1-1-0, Long 1-1-0, Deayon 1-0-0, Edwards 1-0-0, Robinson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: SEATTLE, Diggs 1-25. RAMS, Rapp 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

