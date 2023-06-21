Rams get 2 more draft picks under contract, 8 remain unsigned

The Los Angeles Rams are taking their time signing their rookie draft picks, which is often the case for them each year. While some teams have already signed their entire draft classes, the Rams aren’t yet halfway there.

They are making progress, though.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams signed two more rookies this week: Puka Nacua and Davis Allen, both selected in the fifth round. That brings their total to six signed rookies; Steve Avila, Jason Taylor, Ethan Evans and Desjuan Johnson are the other four.

#Rams signed fifth-round picks Davis Allen and Puka Nacua — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 20, 2023

That leaves eight unsigned draft picks for Los Angeles, which cleared $10.44 million in cap space recently by restructuring Cooper Kupp’s contract. All of the Rams’ rookies should be signed by training camp, of course, which begins on July 25.

Rookie contracts are structured based on their draft positioning, so there isn’t much room to negotiate – particularly for those drafted outside the first round.

The eight draft picks who remain unsigned are Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Stetson Bennett, Nick Hampton, Warren McClendon Jr., Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Ochaun Mathis and Zach Evans.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire