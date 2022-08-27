Rams are 2.5-point underdogs vs. Bengals in final preseason game

The Rams will be underdogs for the third straight week this preseason when they face the Bengals on Saturday night. This is nothing new considering they don’t play their starters in these exhibition games, an approach Zac Taylor has adopted with the Bengals, too.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams are 2.5-point underdogs against the Bengals on Saturday. The over/under is set at 37.5 points, with the Rams being +115 on the money line – meaning, a $100 bet on the Rams to win outright returns a profit of $115.

The Rams covered the spread in the opener against the Chargers, a game they won 29-22. The Bengals are 0-2 this preseason, losing to the Cardinals, 36-23, and to the Giants by a score of 25-22.

In order for the Rams to cover the 2.5-point spread, they must either win or lose by no more than two points. The Rams covered the spread in their first preseason game against the Chargers, but they failed to in their 24-20 loss to the Texans in Week 2.

