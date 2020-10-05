Rams' 17-9 victory over the New York Giants by the numbers

Tight end Gerald Everett celebrates after scoring a touchdown on the Rams' first drive Sunday against the Giants. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 17-9 win over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.







11-4

Rams’ record after a loss under coach Sean McVay, now in his fourth season.







3

Times the Rams have scored on their first drive in four games this season. Gerald Everett did so against the Giants, running two yards on a tight-end sweep.







13

Plays run by the Rams in the third quarter for just 35 yards, an average of 2.7 yards per play. They had drives of five, five and three plays.







136

Yards rushing for the Giants, who had not topped 75 yards in any of their previous three losses. The Giants averaged 5.4 yards a carry, compared to 2.5 for the Rams. Not a great sign, however, when the quarterback, Daniel Jones, leads the team in rushing (45 yards) along with back Wayne Gallman.

Summary

N.Y. Giants 0 6 0 3 — 9



RAMS 7 3 0 7 — 17





First Quarter

RAMS — Everett 2 run (Sloman kick), 6:19. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 7:01. Key plays: Goff 16 pass to Henderson, Goff 8 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-8. RAMS 7, N.Y. Giants 0.

Second Quarter

N.Y. Giants — Field goal Gano 35, 14:51. Drive: 6 plays, 17 yards, 2:54. Key play: D.Jones 17 pass to Ratley. RAMS 7, N.Y. Giants 3.

RAMS — Field goal Sloman 32, 3:52. Drive: 15 plays, 47 yards, 7:14. Key plays: Goff 7 pass to Reynolds on 3rd-and-3, Goff 11 pass to Reynolds, Goff 4 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-5, M.Brown 2 run on 4th-and-1, M.Brown 13 run on 3rd-and-2. RAMS 10, N.Y. Giants 3.

N.Y. Giants — Field goal Gano 37, :00. Drive: 13 plays, 56 yards, 3:52. Key plays: D.Jones 10 pass to Tate on 3rd-and-4, D.Jones 12 pass to Tate on 3rd-and-2, D.Lewis 10 run on 3rd-and-10. RAMS 10, N.Y. Giants 6.

Fourth Quarter

N.Y. Giants — Field goal Gano 27, 14:11. Drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 6:14. Key plays: D.Jones 6 run on 3rd-and-7, D.Jones 10 pass to Smith on 4th-and-1, Freeman 10 run. RAMS 10, N.Y. Giants 9.

RAMS — Kupp 55 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 6:56. Drive: 8 plays, 91 yards, 2:50. Key play: M.Brown 4 run on 3rd-and-1. RAMS 17, N.Y. Giants 9.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: N.Y. GIANTS, Jones 6-45, Gallman 6-45, Freeman 11-33, D.Lewis 1-10, Board 1-3. RAMS, Brown 9-37, Henderson 8-22, Woods 1-2, Everett 1-2, Kupp 1-(minus 2), Goff 3-(minus 3).

PASSING: N.Y. GIANTS, Jones 23-36-1-190. RAMS, Goff 25-32-0-200.

RECEIVING: N.Y. GIANTS, Engram 6-35, Freeman 4-35, Tate 4-20, Slayton 3-48, Ratley 3-34, D.Lewis 2-8, Smith 1-10. RAMS, Woods 6-35, Kupp 5-69, Brown 5-19, Reynolds 3-25, Higbee 3-21, Henderson 1-16, Everett 1-10, Mundt 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS: N.Y. GIANTS, Tate 3-30. RAMS, Kupp 2-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS: N.Y. GIANTS, Ballentine 1-27. RAMS, Calais 2-55.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: N.Y. GIANTS, Martinez 8-5-0, Fackrell 4-0-1, Ryan 4-0-0, Lawrence 3-3-0, Williams 3-2-0, Bradberry 3-1-0, Johnson 2-0-1, Carter 1-1-0, Colbert 1-1-0, Downs 1-1-0, R.Lewis 1-1-0, Tomlinson 1-1-0, Yiadom 1-1-0, Holmes 1-0-0, Crowder 0-2-0, Golden 0-1-0. RAMS, Rapp 7-1-0, Hill 6-0-0, Johnson 5-1-0, Kiser 5-1-0, Ramsey 4-1-0, Fox 4-0-1, Joseph-Day 4-0-0, Williams 4-0-0, Young 2-1-0, Brockers 2-0-1, Okoronkwo 2-0-1, Ebukam 1-3-.5, Reeder 1-2-0, Floyd 1-1-0, Hollins 1-0-1, Burgess 1-0-0, Donald 0-2-.5, Gaines 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: N.Y. GIANTS, None. RAMS, Williams 1-2.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee John Hussey, Ump Richard Hall, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Gary Cavaletto, SJ John Jenkins, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Ross Smith.

Attendance — 0.





