Rams up 17-13 on Seahawks at halftime

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he wasn’t expecting the Bills to throw so much in last weekend’s loss, but that experience hasn’t done much to get the unit ready for the Rams passing attack.

Jared Goff came out throwing and a Seahawks secondary playing without cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Shaquill Griffin didn’t have much luck stopping him. Goff was 17-of-22 for 221 yards over the first 30 minutes of action and led the Rams on three scoring drives that have them up 17-13 at the half.

He did lose a fumble on a Jamal Adams sack and another Adams sack forced a punt that set up Jason Myers‘ 61-yard field goal as time expired in the half. The Seahawks did not capitalize on the turnover because Russell Wilson threw an interception in the end zone a couple of plays later.

It was a poor decision by Wilson, who could have run for a first down but opted for a cross-field throw that Darrious Williams picked off. Wilson was 14-of-22 for 168 yards overall for the half.

The Rams will have to play the second half without left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who had to be carted off after a collision with Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright. It is a left knee injury for a player who had not missed a snap this season and the Rams have already ruled him out for the remainder.

