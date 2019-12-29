Rams up 17-10 at halftime on Cardinals

The Rams have underachieved by any measure this season, but they’re playing a decent game to close the year.

They’re up 17-10 on the Cardinals at halftime, as they close out the Los Angeles Coliseum.

They took advantage of a pair of Kyler Murray fumbles, and a sharp half by Jared Goff has them with the lead.

Goff’s 16-of-26 for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Malcolm Brown ran for a score.

This is one of the six games this week with no playoff implications.