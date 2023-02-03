Rams have 15th-best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII next season

This time last year, the Los Angeles Rams were one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. Obviously, the season didn’t go according to plan, finishing 5-12 and missing the playoffs for just the second time under Sean McVay.

Following their disastrous 2022 campaign, oddsmakers view the Rams as just a mediocre team heading into 2023. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams have just the 15th-best odds (+3500) to win Super Bowl LVIII next season.

Among the teams that have better odds than Los Angeles are the Jets (+2500), Broncos (+3000), Jaguars (+3000), Lions (+3000) and Packers (+3000). The Chiefs are the favorites at +550, while the Cardinals and Texans are tied for the longest odds at +10000.

The 49ers, despite not knowing who their quarterback will be, have the third-best odds (+700). The Seahawks have some of the worst odds again, sitting at +7000.

The Rams obviously have a lot of work to do, but they still have a ton of talent on their roster. Matthew Stafford is coming back, Cooper Kupp will return from his ankle injury, Jalen Ramsey is still there, as are Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner.

Not to mention, Sean McVay has opted to return for another season, so there won’t be wholesale changes on the coaching staff. That makes a big difference.

