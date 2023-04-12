Rams have 11th-lowest total draft value in NFL this year

The Rams may have 11 picks in the upcoming draft but the overall value of those selections is not very high. That’s because eight of the picks are between Round 5 and 7, with six of them coming in the fifth and sixth rounds alone.

Fortunately, the Rams do have a second-round pick at No. 36 overall and two third-rounders at No. 69 and 77, so they will be able to land an impact rookie near the top of the draft. For comparison, the Rams’ first pick came at No. 104 overall last year, which is when they selected Logan Bruss.

Sharp Football Analysis ranked every team’s overall draft value in 2023 and the Rams came in at No. 22. Their draft value is 10% lower than average. This is based on “a combination of average performance delivered and average dollars earned on second contracts.”

Sharp Football also listed the Rams’ top needs as edge, offensive line and “nearly everything else,” which feels pretty accurate. The Rams need a lot of help and they’ll have to hit on at least some of their draft picks in order to field a competitive team in 2023.

The Texans and Seahawks have the most draft value this year, followed by the Lions and Raiders. The Dolphins have by far the least draft value, about 60% below average.

