Rams up 10-0 after Russell Wilson interception

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s return from a concussion is off to a poor start.

Wilson’s second pass of Sunday’s game against the Rams was picked off by rookie cornerback Cobie Durant in Broncos territory and Los Angeles was able to take advantage. Baker Mayfield hit tight end Tyler Higbee on back-to-back plays and the second completion went for a nine-yard score.

The Rams also drove for a field goal to open the game, so they now lead 10-0 with just over six minutes to play in the first quarter.

Mayfield is 5-of-5 for 50 yards and Cam Akers has six carries for 40 yards, but a fumbled shotgun snap stopped the momentum on the first possession and forced the team to settle for a 55-yard Matt Gay kick.

