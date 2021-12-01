Rams are 0-3 since the Von Miller trade

Von Miller was happy about being traded from a 4-4 team to a 7-1 team earlier this month, understandably so.

At the time, the Denver Broncos looked like their season was essentially lost and the Los Angeles Rams appeared to be a Super Bowl contender.

Since then, the two teams have been trending in opposite directions.

Miller was unavailable for the Rams’ first game after the trade because he was still recovering from an ankle injury. Los Angeles lost to the Tennessee Titans 28-16 that week.

Miller made his Rams debut the following week in a 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After their bye, Los Angeles then lost to the Green Bay Packers 36-28 on Sunday.

Miller has one quarterback hit in his two appearances for the Rams so far but he’s yet to record a sack and the Rams have gone 0-3 since making the trade.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are 2-1 since the trade and suddenly back in the AFC playoff race, with first place in the AFC West on the line this week.

Due in part to injuries and bye weeks, Miller hasn’t won a game since September, and he hasn’t recorded a (half) sack since Week 4.

There’s still plenty of time for Los Angeles to return to form and finish the season on a strong note, but Denver had a better record in November.

It’s obviously still early, but so far, the Broncos are the winners of the Miller trade.

