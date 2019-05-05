Rampant Roglic wins Tour of Romandie

Geneva (AFP) - Defending champion Primoz Roglic clinched the Tour of Romandie on Sunday winning his third stage on the six day race by topping the individual time-trial around Geneva.

The 29-year-old Roglic is one of the favourites to win the Giro d'Italia, which starts next weekend after winning the Romandie race by 49 seconds from Portugal's Rui Costa and 1min 12sec from Tour de France holder Geraint Thomas.

The former ski-jump champion from Slovenia had already won the Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour of UAE this season after coming fourth in the Tour de France in 2018.

"I'm ready for the Giro now," he said after the race. "I'm satisfied with this week's work, I like coming here," said the two-time winner.

In Sunday's 16.8km time trial Roglic was 13sec faster than the second-placed European champion Victor Campenaerts, recent claimer of the one hour distance world record in Mexico.

Stage

1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 19min 58sec, 2. Victor Campenaerts (BEL/LOT) at 13sec, 3. Filippo Ganna (ITA/INE) 15, 4. Patrick Bevin (NZL/CCC) 16, 5. Tony Martin (GER/JUM) 16, 6. Stefan Kung (SUI/FDJ) 22, 7. Rui Costa (POR/UAE) 37, 8. Will Barta (USA/CCC) 43, 9. Felix Grossschartner (AUT/BOR) 44, 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 46.

Final Overall Standings

1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/Jumbo) 15hrs 25mins 11sec, 2. Rui Costa (POR/UAE) at 49, 3. Geraint Thomas (GBR/SKY) 1:12, 4. Felix Grossschartner (AUT/BOR) 1:13., 5. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) 1:17., 6. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/JUM) 1:33., 7. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOR) 1:35., 8. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS/KAT) 2:00., 9. Simon Spilak (SLO/KAT) 2:08., 10. Michael Woods (CAN/EF1) 2:18.