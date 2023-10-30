Rampant mistrust leaves the world more vulnerable to pandemics, experts warn

Pandemic preparedness remains inadequate globally, the report warns - Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Rampant mistrust between and within countries has undermined efforts to improve pandemic preparedness and left the world more vulnerable to future disease outbreaks, experts have warned.

According to a report from the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) – which was set up by the World Bank and World Health Organization to track readiness to combat health crises – the systems in place to respond to a new pandemic threat “remain inadequate”. The little progress that has been made has been categorised as “fragile”.

The report, launched in Geneva on Monday, warned that deteriorating international relations and increasing polarisation has created a “fragmented and broken world”.

“Trust between countries is at a low point, not only due to geopolitical rivalries but also as a result of the unequitable response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the report warned.

Not only will this make it significantly more difficult to respond should a new disease threat emerge, but it is making it much more challenging to develop the systems needed to respond ahead of time.

“It is clear that a lack of trust at every level, both between and within countries, remains a significant obstacle to preparedness,” said Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, co-chairwoman of the GPMB and former President of Croatia.

She said that while there is no simple solution, the “trust deficit” must be addressed to combat both pandemics and other existential threats, such as climate change and conflict, and criticised the lack of any global mechanism to combat health-related misinformation and disinformation.

‘Pandemic risks are increasing’

The report – which doesn’t spotlight the successes or failures of specific countries, but instead focuses on the global outlook – said there had been “slow progress” in some areas. Negotiations for a pandemic treaty are ongoing, for instance, while regional laboratory capacity has improved.

But overall, preparedness remains inadequate. The panel said that alongside tackling deteriorating trust, it is most critical to diversify supply chains, boost the funding available to help lower income countries improve preparedness, and increase accountability.

“In the report, we call the shortcomings in these areas ‘canary in the coalmine’ issues, because these are the earliest signals of systematic problems,” Ms Grabar-Kitarović told a media briefing. “Without adequate financing and monitoring, preparedness capacities are likely to regress over the coming years.”

She added that pandemic preparedness should not be relegated amid a turbulent world.

“Pandemic risks are increasing, and there are many reasons to divide or distract countries from finding effective multilateral solutions, including conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East, and the growing impacts of climate change,” she said.

“I am acutely aware of the demands of leading transformative change in the context of multiple demands and crises. However, I am equally certain that we must find ways to invest together in health.”

