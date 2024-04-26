Rampage Wrestling holds benefit event for The Habitat for Humanity ReStore

On May the 4th you won’t have to go to a galaxy far, far away to see a battle between good and evil. Rampage Wrestling is proud to present A New Hope! We talk with Big Country Champion DL Hartley about his upcoming match and Josh Graham about how this event will benefit The Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Rampage: A New Hope

Grapevine Farms

2826 W. Lake Rd.

Saturday, May 4th

Doors Open- 4:00 pm

Bell Time- 5:00 pm

General Admission- $10

Front Two Rows- $20

RampageWrestling.eventbrite.com

