Rampage Wrestling holds benefit event for The Habitat for Humanity ReStore
On May the 4th you won’t have to go to a galaxy far, far away to see a battle between good and evil. Rampage Wrestling is proud to present A New Hope! We talk with Big Country Champion DL Hartley about his upcoming match and Josh Graham about how this event will benefit The Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
Rampage: A New Hope
Grapevine Farms
2826 W. Lake Rd.
Saturday, May 4th
Doors Open- 4:00 pm
Bell Time- 5:00 pm
General Admission- $10
Front Two Rows- $20
RampageWrestling.eventbrite.com
