Ramos shares secrets fueling breakout Giants campaign originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After Heliot Ramos was optioned out of spring training in March, most wouldn’t have expected the 2017 first-round draft pick to be the Giants’ top hitter come mid-June.

Yet, despite not making his 2024 season debut until May 8, Ramos has become indispensable for an inconsistent San Francisco offense.

During an interview on 95.7 The Game’s “Morning Roast” on Tuesday, Ramos revealed that the key to his huge improvement at the plate this season has been his mentality.

“Everything is more simple now with my body, with my movement,” Ramos told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. “I’m just trying to stay focused and stay consistent and get a good pitch to hit.”

The 24-year-old outfielder is fortunate to have great resources within his family as well. Ramos noted the importance of his older brother – Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer Henry Ramos – in helping him stay positive despite an up-and-down stretch over the last couple seasons.

Not only has Ramos made adjustments within his head — he also has developed his physique, dropping around 10 pounds during the offseason.

“I feel lighter, I feel faster, and I feel like I still have pop,” Ramos said. “That was my goal in the offseason when I talked to my brother, when I played winter league. I’ve been feeling pretty good, honestly, about my work.”

That work is clearly paying off. Look no further than Ramos’ opposite-field home run Monday night as part of the Giants’ 7-6 comeback win over the Chicago Cubs.

Who else but Heliot? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XBXSQcnyrX — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 18, 2024

Ramos’ ability to hit to all fields is another big reason for his success, particularly over the past two weeks. His OPS is up to 1.233 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 15 June games.

Some of Heliot Ramos’ Statcast percentiles ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Mst0BcxHw8 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 18, 2024

“Since I was little, I was always good at hitting the ball the other way. I didn’t know how, but I was good doing it,” Ramos said. “Now that I talk to the hitting coaches … they helped me realize that you don’t need to muscle it, you don’t need to do more to hit the ball out. You can just have a good approach and the ball will go out by itself.”

That simplicity is clearly paying dividends as Ramos makes his case for a spot in next month’s MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast