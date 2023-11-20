The Texas Tech football team added another name to the 2025 recruiting class Sunday night.

Ramonz Adams of Smithville announced his commitment to the Red Raiders via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Adams is a multi-positional player for the Tigers and is listed as a defensive back on his X bio and the 247Sports recruiting service.

During his junior campaign, Adams accumulated eight interceptions and 25 total tackles on defense. Offensively, Adams had 747 yards passing, 247 rushing and 409 receiving, totaling 12 touchdowns.

Adams is the fifth 2025 recruit to announce his commitment to Texas Tech. Earlier this week, 6-foot receiver Isaiah Robertson out of Arlington also announced his intentions to join the Red Raiders.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class.

Lloyd Jones III, 6-4, 210, QB, Hitchcock; Tristian Gentry, 6-0, 165, WR, Stephenville; Isaiah Robertson, 6-0, 180, WR, Arlington; Isaiah Anderson, 6-0, 165, WR-CB, Wichita Falls City View; Ramonz Adams, 6-1, 155, DB, Smithville.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Ramonz Adams of Smithville commits to Texas Tech football