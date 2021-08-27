Ramona Shelburne links DeAndre Jordan to the Lakers pending buyout

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Los Angeles Lakers could have interest in DeAndre Jordan if the Nets buy him out. The 33-year-old struggled in his most recent season in Brooklyn and he saw his minutes slowly decline. In fact, his minutes declined so much that he did not even touch the court during the postseason, which is still surprising.

Still, Jordan managed to put up 7.5 PPG along with 7.5 RPG in the 57 games he played. There’s no doubt that the one-time All-Star can find new life with the Lakers. In fact, he very well can be their missing piece.

Back during the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, their big men in the form of Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee feasted off of pick and rolls. With Anthony Davis providing floor spacing at power forward, Los Angeles found ways to win games solely through their size alone. They also have the luxury to go small too.

Keep in mind though, Jordan may not push for a buyout at all. If he stays on the Nets, he will make $9.8M. The Lakers are definitely not going to offer anything close to this so it will all come down to what the veteran wants at the end of day. Will he want to play meaningful minutes for a contender or accept his limited role for a contender.