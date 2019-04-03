A's Ramon Laureano again nails Red Sox' Xander Bogaerts with a spectacular throw originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Next time Oaklandd Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano has the ball, Xander Bogaerts is staying put.

"How can you do that two nights in a row?" Bogaerts said after the game. "The next time I won't run."

The Oakland center fielder - who threw out Bogaerts (on an umpire's questionable call) at the plate a night earlier - came up with another clutch throw to cut down the Red Sox shortstop at third base in the ninth inning and help preserve the A's 1-0 victory over the struggling Sox on Tuesday night.

RAMÓN LAUREANO IS NOT OF THIS UNIVERSE 😱😱#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/M4DijfHIVl — Ramón Laureano's Arm 💪🏽 (@Athletics) April 3, 2019

With one out in the ninth, Bogaerts sent a deep drive to right-center off closer Blake Treinen that missed being a tying home run by about a foot. He didn't get down the first-base line at full speed, perhaps thinking he had a homer, and he hesitated momentarily as he rounded second. The result was another outfield assist for Laureano and the Sox' best chance to tie the score disappearing.

After the game, Bogaerts told reporters, including the Providence Journal's Bill Koch, that Sox' season-opening struggles were behind his decision to try and stretch his hit to a triple.

"We haven't been playing our best these last two games. Obviously, our hitting hasn't been the way it normally is. Trying to get to third – the chances against [Treinen] with a runner at third are obviously bigger than with a runner at second."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora called Laureano's throw "a five-star play" and said Bogaerts' ball not going out is just an example of what happens when a team is struggling.

After Bogaerts was thrown out and a walk to Mitch Moreland, Brock Holt struck out against Treinen to end it. Despite their first quality start of the season (Chris Sale went six innings and allowed only Matt Chapman's first-inning home run and two other hits), the Red Sox fell to 1-5 - their worst start since the Bobby Valentine Era of 2012 - and are in the midst of their first four-game losing streak since 2017.

