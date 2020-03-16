Ramon Foster retires

Longtime Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster is calling it a career.

The 34-year-old Foster wrote on Instagram today that he is retiring.

“When the time comes, you just know and now is a time for me to take a bow,” Foster wrote. “I’ve had a long, fun and life changing career. Who would have ever thought an undrafted kid out of the University of Tennessee would make it in the NFL for 11 years. I’ve made some friends for a lifetime, had some moments that I’ll never forget and seen some things I never thought I would because of this game.”

Foster was under contract at an affordable base salary of $4 million this season, and the Steelers are going to miss him. Foster started 14 games last year and had started at least 14 games every year since 2011. He won’t be easy to replace.

