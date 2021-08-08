Ramon Abila's stint with Minnesota United set to end

Aug. 8—Minnesota United will waive Argentinian striker Ramon Abila, sources told the Pioneer Press.

The Loons acquired the 31-year-old on a season-long loan from Boca Juniors in Argentina, and the short-term stay ends at its halfway point. Nicknamed Wanchope, he scored two goals in 263 minutes across 10 games (one start). His total salary was $1.1 million, according to the MLSPA, but how much the Loons were on the hook for during his loan remains unclear.

The Argentine will now be available for the other 26 MLS teams to pick up the rest of Abila's loan. The MNUFC move is expected to be completed early this week.

Abila's fit and fitness were the main reasons for the move. Besides goal-scoring, manager Adrian Heath wants a striker to defend at the top of its formation, and Abila was left of the two-game road trip to Los Angeles and Utah because he didn't fit the defensive shape and mindset they would employ against LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps. And after coming off a groin surgery last winter, Abila also wasn't as healthy as the Loons expected when he arrived for preseason camp this spring.

Abila's last appearance was a 21-minute substitute appearance July 7, where he was booked with a red card for hitting a Colorado Rapids player. He was left off the 20-man roster for the 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The Loons have striker Adrien Hunou as the starter, a veteran backup in Juan Agudelo and developmental player Patrick Weah, who returned this week from his training stint with Spanish side Real Betis. Winger Robin Lod has also been a piece to plug in as a false nine.

Minnesota could look to add to these ranks with Abila on his way out. The Loons will reopen Abila's international roster spot and one avenue might be to sign an out-of-contract player since the MLS transfer window closed Thursday.