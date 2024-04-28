Ramirez wins in return to Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Avenal native Jose Ramirez put on another good show in the ring Saturday night, and in the end, he did enough to earn a unanimous decision win over Rances Barthelemy, in front of the home folks at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.



In his first fight with Golden Boy Promotions, the former world champion from the Central Valley went the complete 12 rounds with Barthelemy, a former world champion himself, but won comfortably all three judges’ scorecards, 119-109, 119-109, and 118-110.



With the win, Ramirez moves his professional record to 29-1, and likely puts himself back in the conversation at least, for another possible world title shot in the 140 pound division.

It was Ramirez’s first fight in over a year, and his third straight win, since he lost to Josh Taylor in May of 2021, and lost his two Super Lightweight world title belts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.