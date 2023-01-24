Ramirez: Robbie Gould is ‘playoff-version of Justin Tucker’

Is Robbie Gould ‘playoff-version' of Justin Tucker? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from their second Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons, and a big part of the reason why has been former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould.

Gould, who has spent the last six seasons with the 49ers, has gone a perfect 8-for-8 on field goals so far in the 2023 NFL playoffs, and has buried three kicks of 40 yards or longer for the 49ers.

In an interview with Chuck Garfien on NBC Sports Chicago’s “Football Night in Chicago,” NBC Sports Bay Area’s Carlos Ramirez summed up Gould’s impact on the 49ers perfectly.

“We have the playoff version of Justin Tucker in Robbie Gould,” he said. “He’s so calm, cool, collected. He knows what it’s like to kick in every different situation.”

Comparing Gould to Tucker is high praise. Tucker, a fixture for the Baltimore Ravens since he entered the league in 2012, has made 90.5% of the kicks he has attempted in his career, the highest success rate of any kicker in NFL history.

Gould is no slouch in regular season play, currently in eighth-place all-time at 86.46%, but when it comes to the playoffs, he’s in a class all of his own.

According to Pro Football Reference’s Stathead feature, Gould has appeared in 15 career playoff games, and has made all 29 of the field goals he has taken in those games. He is also a perfect 38-for-38 on extra points, meaning that he has successfully converted all 67 kicks he has taken in postseason play.

In fact, only five kickers have a perfect field goal percentage in postseason play with at least 10 attempts. Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson and Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott are both on that list, making 17 and 12 kicks, respectively, and both are still in this year’s playoffs.

Chris Boswell went 16-of-16 in his career, while Brandon McManus is 10-for-10.

Perhaps making Gould’s performances even more impressive are the locations in which he has taken these kicks. Gould made six field goals and seven extra points for the Bears during the 2007 playoffs, including three field goals in miserable conditions at Soldier Field during the NFC Championship game.

Gould also made two field goals in a frigid contest in last year’s NFC Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, further solidifying his credentials.

This weekend, Elliott and Gould will put their perfect records on the line when the 49ers and Eagles meet with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Fortunately, the weather appears that it will cooperate, with temperatures in the low-50s and winds of 10 miles per hour at kickoff time.

