Ramirez leads Rays against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (8-27, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (18-18, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Soroka (0-3, 6.48 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (1-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -250, White Sox +204; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox after Harold Ramirez had four hits against the White Sox on Monday.

Tampa Bay has an 18-18 record overall and a 12-9 record in home games. The Rays have an 11-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 3-15 in road games and 8-27 overall. The White Sox have a 6-23 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The White Sox are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 4-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 10 doubles and three home runs while hitting .270 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 9-for-37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: day-to-day (leg), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.