Ramirez, Kwan homer and Guards top Marlins 8-0

MIAMI (AP) — Ben Lively won his fifth straight start, José Ramirez and Steven Kwan homered, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Miami Marlins 8-0 on Saturday night.

Lively (6-2) allowed three hits, walked none and struck out one, lowering his ERA to 2.59. Sam Hentges pitched the sixth and Pedro Avila finished the four-hitter for his first big league save and Cleveland’s seventh shutout this season.

Josh Naylor had two hits and drove in two runs for the AL Central-leading Guardians (41-22).

Miami, an NL worst 22-42, has lost five of six. The Marlins were held to four hits or fewer for the ninth time and advanced only two runners to scoring position.

Roddery Muñoz (1-2), recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville, gave up four runs, five hits and five walks in four-plus innings.

Ramirez hit his 18th home run in the first inning and leads the major leagues with 61 RBIs. Naylor had an RBI single in the third, and Cleveland broke open the game with a six-run fifth.

Kwan chased Muñoz with a two-run homer, Naylor singled in a run off Declan Cronin and David Fry had an RBI double. Kyle Manzardo added a sacrifice fly and Will Brennan a run-scoring single.

Marlins infielder Emmanuel Rivera pitched a one-hit ninth. He threw 11 pitches, the fastest 85.2 mph.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort) is to make his third rehabilitation outing with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger strain)went on the 15-day IL, a day after feeling discomfort and leaving a start after 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-5, 5.66) will start the series finale for the Guardians on Sunday while the Marlins will go with LHP Trevor Rogers (1-7, 5.68).

