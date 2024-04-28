Ramel Keyton signs with Raiders

The 2024 NFL draft was held Thursday-Saturday around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Former Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton was not selected in the seven-round draft. He signed as an undrafted free agent with Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound wide receiver appeared in 55 games, including 24 starts, from 2019-23 at Tennessee. He recorded 86 receptions for 1,456 yards and 11 touchdowns. Keyton averaged 16.9 yards per reception.

He recorded a season-high for receiving yards (642), receptions (35) and receiving touchdowns (six) during his Tennessee career in 2023. The former Vol totaled 122 receiving yards on Nov. 25, 2023 against Vanderbilt.

Keyton went to Tennessee from Marietta High School in Marietta, Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire