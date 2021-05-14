‘You get to be a Rambo player,’ Parsons soaks in return to football as Cowboys’ Mike LB

Cowboys first-round pick Micah Parsons made his last appearance on a football field during the 2019 Cotton Bowl against Memphis. During that game, the Penn State phenom took over with 14 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections. That was the last time he was in a real practice as well.

During a Q&A session following Dallas’ initial rookie minicamp practice for the 2021 draft class, Parsons opened up about what it was like to be back on the field.

Last time I hit a sled….Cotton Bowl practice. The first rep we got the rust off. The second rep was like, I’m back now. That is how it is. We just wiped the dust off and acted like it was brand new.

Now back in a football regimen, Parsons soaked in the moment with the fellow members of the 2021 Cowboys draft class.

It felt extraordinary just to get back out there and being with some of the guys I got drafted with. This is a special class. This class is going to impact the team and we are going to keep getting better. I’m just super excited to be part of this team. This team has a great chance to do great things. Once we click and the young guys get xxx we are going to be really, really good football team.

Parsons is expected to make an impact quickly and will play Mike linebacker, taking over the middle of the defense for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme. In Seattle, Quinn had All-Pro Bobby Wagner in that role and could see Parsons reaching for that level of success.

Will and Mike are just alike. I’m just coordinating and being a dominant force. They wouldn’t move me there if they didn’t have a need a Mike. Mike linebacker you get a chance to force. You get to be a Rambo player. You can to matchup on running backs. You get a chance to play in the box. That is what I do best. You watch what I did in college. I was able to go sideline to sideline. I can go both ways. Always be around the ball. They know that is what I do best. I am excited to start there.

When working his way to the NFL, Parsons had a mentor in former Pro Bowl linebacker Lavar Arrington, who stayed in contact with him since his time in Penn State. Parsons worked out in California during the offseason and spent time with Arrington, gaining wisdom from the NFL vet.

I lean on him a lot from a mental aspect of how to be a pro, what mistakes he made. You know you’ve got to learn from other people’s mistakes, what they did well, what they didn’t do well. Lavar does a great job explaining. I leaned on him a lot when I was in California training. I went over there at least once a week and we talked every day –whether we were playing chess, board games, didn’t matter.

After rookie minicamp comes to a close after a week, Parsons will be joined by the likes of veteran starters Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander-Esch. The pair could potentially be competing with the Penn State product but that hasn’t stopped them from growing a connection as teammates and friends.

It’s all love and it’s all business. I don’t think there’s ay love lost. I’m not trying to come in here and tell these guys what to do I’m just trying to earn my place. I’d say that’s a little I’ve got to find my place on this team and become a factor to even think about things like that so I’m still working. I was drafted but there’s so much more I’ve got to accomplish and prove before I can worry about taking anybody’s spot. These guys have been in the league and made their point already so I’m just blessed to be able to learn after them and hopefully make my way to become a type of player like them or better.

Learning from Pro Bowlers, Parsons could make an immediate impact for the Dallas defense and it starts this summer during the rest of minicamp and full OTA’s.

