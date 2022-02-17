Ramblers win in tight battle with Valpo: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Loyola Ramblers grinded out a victory over the Valparaiso Beacons by a score of 71-69 on the road on Wednesday night. It was a hard fought battle all game long but the Ramblers pulled through in the later stages. They now move to 20-5 (11-3 MVC) on the year and remain a perfect 15-0 when scoring more than 70 points in a game. Here are three observations from the win:

The Chris Knight Game

Senior Chris Knight continued his recent form, putting on a show for the Ramblers. The Dartmouth transfer put up 20 points, his highest total as a Rambler. Knight showed off defensively as well, contributing 7 rebounds (4 defensive) and 4 blocks. He was a force on offense all game long, playing a large role in the Ramblers’ 42 points in the paint.

Another conference comeback

In what is almost becoming a given in Rambler games, the team trailed at halftime in another conference matchup, their ninth time this season. In their last matchup versus the Beacons, Loyola came back from a 12 point deficit to take the Beacons to double-overtime, where they would eventually emerge victorious. While they were able to keep the theatrics confined to regulation time, the Ramblers trailed by six at halftime and by eight in the early stages of the second half before putting forth another comeback effort.

20/20 vision

With a win on Wednesday night, the Ramblers recorded their twentieth win of the season. This now gives Loyola five consecutive seasons with twenty or more wins, the first time in program history this feat has been accomplished. First year head coach Drew Valentine now becomes the youngest coach in program history to win twenty games. He is also the first to do it in his first season behind the bench since Tom Haggerty, who won 23 games with the Ramblers back in the 1945-46 season.

The Ramblers return to action to host conference rival Drake on Saturday at 5 PM on ESPN2.