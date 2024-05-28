Ramblers too much for Bulldogs in district final

May 28—ERIE — Cathedral Prep jumped on Meadville early and controlled the momentum in Monday's District 10 Class 4A championship game at UPMC Park.

The Ramblers scored 11 runs in the fourth inning en route to a 14-0 final score. It was Cathedral Prep's ninth consecutive D-10 championship and second straight over Meadville.

Meadville showed signs of life early. Rocco Tartaglione singled and Bradyn Miller reached on a dropped third strike. Tartaglione reached third on an error. But with only one out, Cathedral Prep pitcher Jason Fultz delivered back-to-back strikeouts to keep the 'Dogs from scoring.

"The first inning we had guys on first and third. If we can come up with a hit or or even a ball in play and go up 1-0 then we build some confidence against Fultz," Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "We didn't do that."

Timely hitting was an issue for Meadville all game long, as well as pitching.

In the bottom of the opening frame, three consecutive Ramblers walked on. Nick Jackson scored on a passed ball to push the Bulldogs ahead.

"Our pitching today was not where it has been. Obviously that hurts," Tartaglione said. "Pitching needs to keep you in the game. Prep has seen us and we've seen them. They hit the ball, but we weren't making pitches. All in all it was a rough game."

The Ramblers added two runs in the second inning, but were kept off the scoreboard in the third. The fourth inning was a disaster for the Bulldogs.

Cathedral Prep mustered two singles, one double, one triple and eight bases awarded either on a walk, a hit by pitcher or an intentional walk. The Ramblers rattled Meadville's pitching staff.

"Prep yells the entire time, which is fine. They're not yelling at our kids or anything. I don't know why, but for some reason we shut down today," Tartaglione said. "I've never seen it, but we shut down today. Kudos to Prep for taking us out of the game. It is what it is."

Fultz, a Clemson commit, struck out 10 and allowed five hits in a complete game effort. Wake Forest commit Andrew Costello had two triples and four RBIs.

Meadville got two hits from Tartgalione and one each from Jacoby Thompson, Aidan Kleist and Henry DeSantis-Biggs. On the bump, Rocco Woodrow, AJ Feleppa, Tartaglione and Ian Miller combined for eight walks, 10 hits and 14 earned runs.

"We had five hits today. Going into the game I said we need to score six runs and we didn't. We had zero," Tartaglione said. "We didn't have any timely hitting, just five hits on the day. So I told the kids fortunately we move on to the subregional on Thursday.

"We need to regroup. They won't see the Prep jerseys on Thursday so maybe that will help."

Meadville will play Scranton Prep, the runner up from District 2, in a sub-regional on Thursday at Mount Aloysius College. If Meadville wins the Bulldogs will play the champion from the WPIAL.

------

Meadville (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 3-0-0-0, Tartaglione 3-0-2-0, B. Miller 3-0-0-0, DeSantis-Biggs 2-0-1-0, Arpin 2-0-0-0, I. Miller 2-0-0-0, R. Reichel 2-0-0-0, Kliest 2-0-1-0, Thompson 2-0-1-0. Totals 21-0-5-0.

Cathedral Prep (14)

(AB-R-H-BI) Jackson 3-3-2-0, Costello 3-0-2-4, Fultz 3-0-1-2, Williams 1-0-0-1, Friedman 3-0-1-1, Koshan 1-1-0-0, Spano 1-1-0-0, Laird 1-0-1-2, Sprickman 2-0-1-0, Oblich 2-3-2-0. Totals 20-14-10-8.

Meadville 000 00x x — 0 5 0

Cathedral Prep 120 (11)xx x — 14 10 1

BATTING

2B: M — Tartaglione; CP — Laird, Jackson.

3B: CP — Costello 2.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Woodrow 0.2-1-1-1-0-3, Feleppa 2.1-7-4-4-0-0, Tartaglione 0.1-1-6-6-0-3, I. Miller 0.2-1-3-3-0-2; CP — Fultz 5-5-0-0-10-0.

