Ramblers open season with OT thriller: 3 Observations

After a gritty forty-five minutes in Gentile Arena, the Loyola Ramblers outlasted the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights to take their first win of the season. While it looked to be in doubt at points, the Ramblers were able to stay alive and take the win. Here are three observations from the victory:

The ‘Tom Welch’ Game

A large reason the Ramblers were able to keep with the Knights and ultimately come out on top was the ferocity of Tom Welch. Welch dominated the paint all night long, putting up 15 points. However, his night was highlighted by his contributions on the defensive end, posting 15 rebounds, the most by a Rambler since 2016, to secure his first career double-double. When the game was on the line, he threw the perfect cross-court pass to Sheldon Edwards to send the game to overtime.

Veteran leadership prevails

After graduating multiple seniors last season, the Ramblers have plenty of new faces to go with players who were around for the Sweet Sixteen run in 2021. While the team looked sloppy at times, they were able to keep their composure and stay in the game. Junior Sheldon Edwards posted 19 points in his Gentile debut, while also collecting 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Right behind him was redshirt senior Braden Norris, who came alive in the second half to put up 14 points.

As head coach Drew Valentine said after the game: “Championship teams find a way to win”.

Still rusty from three

Although it was an improvement from last week’s exhibition game where the Ramblers posted a 13.8 percent clip from beyond the arc, Loyola still struggled to find a consistent rhythm from the three-point line. The team only mustered a 22.2 percent total, forcing them to go to the paint more often. Both Edwards and Saint Thomas led the team with three treys each, with Norris coming right behind them with two of his own.

The Ramblers now look to their next opponent in Chicago rival UIC, taking on the Flames on Friday, November 11 at 7 PM on ESPN+.