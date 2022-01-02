Ramblers game against Saint Xavier postponed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Loyola Ramblers’s game against the Saint Xavier Cougars has been canceled following positive COVID tests within the Cougar’s program.

ðŸš¨ SCHEDULE UPDATE ðŸš¨



Due to positive COVID cases within Saint Xavier's team personnel, today's scheduled game has been canceled. The #Ramblers play at Illinois State on Jan. 5.#OnwardLU #MVCHoops pic.twitter.com/iP4MF8tORT — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) January 2, 2022

The Ramblers still have yet to play a game since their victory against Vanderbilt on December 10th. They were initially slated to take on Southern Illinois in a conference match that was also canceled due to COVID.

The Ramblers will hope to shake off the rust for their first game in twenty-five days as they visit the Illinois State Redbirds on Wednesday at 8 pm on CBS.