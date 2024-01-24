Ramblers fall to VCU: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Loyola Ramblers dropped their second conference game of the season, falling to the VCU Rams by a score of 74-67 in a tightly contested game.

Here are three observations from the loss:

Three-point shooting makes all the difference

Three-point shooting wound up being the great equalizer tonight, as it was what propelled the Rams to victory. The Rams took advantage of a hot night shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc, guided by Joe Bamisile, who went 5-8 from deep for 25 points.

Subsequently, the Ramblers struggled from beyond the arc, with four total makes on 20 attempts.

Foul trouble plagues Ramblers late

The Ramblers looked poised to make a comeback, but eventually came to a halt in the game’s late stages. As the game drew to a close, the Ramblers found themselves without many of their weapons at their disposal, as they were hampered with fouls.

The Ramblers finished the night with 21 personal fouls, with Miles Rubin, Philip Alston, and Dame Adelekun each picking up four.

Miles finally reaches his milestone

Freshman Miles Rubin has taken the A10 by storm, quickly establishing himself as one of the best blockers in the nation in just 20 games. Rubin put together another stellar effort tonight, finally securing the first double-double of his career.

Please don't take a contested lay up against Miles Rubin. It will not end well for you. — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) January 24, 2024

The Chicago native finished his night going 5-6 from the field to cap off an 11-point night along with 10 rebounds. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Rubin game without blocks, as he recorded three of them tonight.

The Ramblers now will regroup for a week before returning home to Gentile Arena for a rematch with St. Louis on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago+.