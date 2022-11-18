Ramblers Fall to Tulsa: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the Tulsa Hurricane by a score of 85-66. The Ramblers kept it close for a majority of the game before Tulsa eventually pulled away in the later stages. Here are three observations from the loss:

No perimeter defense

The two teams were relatively even in field goal percentage, but what allowed Tulsa to pull away was their three-pointers. The Hurricane feasted from beyond the arc, shooting at a 46 percent clip, as opposed to the Ramblers’ 27 percent mark. The Ramblers could not find an answer for the Tulsa’s scorers, with Sam Griffin knocking down four treys en route to a game leading 20 points. The Hurricane ended their night with five different players scoring from beyond the arc, with three players scoring over 15 points.

Turnovers plague Ramblers in second straight game

After giving up 25 turnovers in last week’s win over UIC, the Ramblers were limited once again by their inability to hang onto the ball. The Ramblers gave up 22 turnovers tonight, the first time Loyola has had multiple games with 20+ turnovers since the 2016-17 season. Tulsa feasted off the opportunities provided to them, with 34 of their 85 points coming off turnovers, with six players recording one or more steals.

Kennedy returns to the lineup

A notable entry to the Ramblers lineup was Marquise Kennedy, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury. The senior made his return with 9 points off the bench, including two three-pointers to tie for the team lead. Kennedy helped provide a spark in the Rambler offense, helping them to a 45.3 percent clip from the field. He also contributed with two rebounds and an assist before fouling out late in the game.

The Ramblers now play Boise State on Friday night at 8:30 p.m., with the game being shown on ESPN+.

