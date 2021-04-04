Ramblers due matchup with U.P.'s Wonders; Panthers seek semifinal return

Apr. 4—McBAIN — Last year's postseason disappearing ended a lot of seasons.

Some teams just hope it doesn't also end this one — not that many are overly worried about the season progressing further.

But some teams, such as McBain, like to use some playoff success the previous year as a springboard to even deeper runs in following seasons.

Such is the case with this year's Ramblers team, a very talented group ranked No. 1 in Division 3 and led by a core of seniors that heads into a quarterfinal matchup with Iron Mountain (17-0) and Mr. Basketball finalist Foster Wonders.

McBain head coach Bruce Koopman said usually his team that make long runs carved out a bit of a place the year before with a regional appearance. That wasn't allowed to happen last year.

"This is really new territory for them because we only played one district game and we were done," Koopman said. "I think that might have helped if we had some experience definitely."

If the Ramblers pulled off a state championship this season, that'd leave Koopman at 499 career boys basketball victories.

Koopman said the playoffs showed Connor Murphy's best four-game stretch this season. The senior point guard led the Ramblers in scoring each of the last two games.

"He got off to a great start in each one of these games and that's going to have to continue," Koopman said. "Dan Rodenbaugh, he's just the guy that you look at the book at the end of the night and he's got 10, 12, 13 (points). But you have to look at everything, because he's probably got 10 rebounds and maybe drew a charge and a steal or something. He's that unheralded, blue-collar guy."

Grayson VerBerkmoes is 6-foot-5, but Koopman says he boasts a seven-foot wingspan. That helps alter passes and shots.

The Ramblers face a team with one of the best players in the state in Wonders, so altering shots and disrupting passing lanes will be as important as ever. Wonders comes into Tuesday's 7 p.m. game at Lake City averaging 36.3 points a game over his last three.

"I know Foster," senior Mason Heuker said. "He's a really good ballplayer; he's going D-1. I don't know really anybody else on the team, but I think it'll be another challenge and I'm looking forward to it."

McBain looked like it'd cruise against previously undefeated Beaverton on Thursday, leading by as much as 21 in the third quarter. But the Beavers rallied to get within four in the final minute.

"They definitely went with a lot more ball pressure in the second half than they had in the first half," Heuker said. "We were getting a lot of really good looks on them (in the first half). So I think upping the pressure a little bit helped them out."

The Ramblers held on for a 56-50 victory to improve to 16-0 and get to the 16-win mark for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. McBain posted a 170-35 record over the last decade as one of the most consistent squads in northern Michigan.

"When our offense stalled and we couldn't get a bucket, that was really tough on us," senior guard Kaiden McGillis said. "And when we came back and played defense and they scored it was kind of like a dagger to our chest. Our offense just wasn't clicking and we were just throwing up shots, so it definitely started on the offensive end."

The Panthers entering familiar territory, reaching the quarterfinals for the second time under head coach Dan Loney. A 2019 run to the state finals ended with a 63-39 loss to Southfield Christian, but the Panthers still have a few of the players who shined in that game.

Jack Stefanski, a 6-foot-7 senior, played nearly every second of the games at Breslin and has been Frankfort's leader since he stepped foot on the court as a freshman. He's averaging 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season.

"I am so glad that kid (Stefanski) is graduating this year because it feels like he's been here six years," Lake Leelanau St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski said after Stefanski dropped 27 points on his team in the regional final. "He's a heck of a basketball player and he's got a good support system around him too."

The Panthers sport two senior starters, including point guard Daniel Newbold, whose older brother Will starred with Stefanski the last time Frankfort made a run. Junior Blake Miller was a fan favorite at the 2019 Division 4 finals when he nailed seven points in the final four minutes as a freshman.

Miller said they are predicated on defense as the Panthers are allowing only 38.36 points per game to opponents entering the quarterfinals.

"We take pride in our defense in our program so we know if they need a bucket we need a bucket even more than they do," Miller said. "We want stops on defense because that really fuels our energy and we know we can get back and get a bucket and keep the pace going the way we like it."

Junior Adam Mills, sophomore Nick Stevenson and sophomore Xander Sauer have been big role players on defense and on the boards for Frankfort this season. The Panthers' depth, previous experience in the playoffs and this season's rigorous schedule should pay dividends when they start a grueling week Tuesday against Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (19-1).

"I think this year actually prepared us pretty well having to play like three or four games a week sometimes," Miller said. "I don't think that'll be an issue for us, I think our experience will help us and we just got to keep it going one game at a time."

Tuesday will see the Panthers take on the Mid State Activities Conference champion Irish at Houghton Lake for a shot at the semifinals at Van Andel Arena on Thursday.

Loney said he expects the same type of community support and effort he saw from his team in a 50-41 win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary.

"Everything we can bring," Loney said of his team's energy. "They are going to set a max on tickets and we plan on filling all of them. We want the gym to be rocking, our kids love the community support and they always support us in full and can expect a good, rowdy game."

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.