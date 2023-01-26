Ramblers drop contest to Duquesne: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After finally getting their first Atlantic 10 win in their previous game, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the Duquesne Dukes by a score of 72-58. The Ramblers looked impressive in the first half but an untimely collapse after the break ensured the win for the Dukes as Loyola falls to 7-13 (1-7 A10) on the season. Here are three observations from the loss:

Second-half woes come out once again

The Ramblers worked to put them on top with a 9-point cushion at the half and looked to continue their momentum to close out the game. What they did not intend on was being held scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second half, allowing Duquesne to crawl back little by little. The Ramblers were able to show some life towards the end of the half but by then the damage was done, with the Dukes outscoring Loyola in the second half 41-18.

Alston attempts to put the team on his back

In a game where the Ramblers were riddled with fouls, Loyola was carried by the efforts of Philip Alston, who put together another monster game. The junior set another season-high with 25 points to lead all scorers tonight. Alston continues to increase his production from beyond the arc, making 5 three-pointers to set a new season-high.

Order up?

In one of the most bizarre sequences you will see in college basketball tonight, the game was interrupted due to an attempted UberEats delivery on the court. The man initially walked onto the playing field in order to make his way across the court before being stopped by an official. Play was eventually stopped, leaving fans, coaches, and broadcasters alike in confusion. Whoever placed the order apparently did receive his meal before the delivery man was eventually escorted out of the building

A delivery guy bringing @McDonalds to someoneâ€¦ literally on the court at Duquesne. What in the world?!?! #A10MBB pic.twitter.com/ASOaETko7D — Scott Sudikoff (@Sudikoff) January 26, 2023

The Ramblers are back in action next week, taking on Dayton on Tuesday with an 8 p.m. tipoff on CBS Sports Network.