Ramblers dismantle Evansville on senior night: 3 Observations

Ramblers dismantle Evansville: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the team’s last home game of the season, the Loyola Ramblers demolished the Evansville Purple Aces by a score of 82-31, their largest margin of victory since defeating Coppin State in the season opener by 58 points. The game saw many different Ramblers enter the scoring sheet, while also holding Evansville to their lowest score of the year. The win now moves them to 22-6 (13-4 MVC). Here are three observations from the victory:

First half domination

In their previous matchup, the Ramblers and Aces traded blows throughout the first half, with the Ramblers holding a 30-24 lead at halftime. This time around, the first half was a lot more lopsided, with the Ramblers holding the Aces to just 12 points while scoring 41. The Aces struggled with an abysmal 18.2 percent field goal clip, along with 16.7 percent from deep. Their 12 points in the first half and 31 points overall are the lowest totals given up by the Ramblers all season.

Ramblers rolling at the half! ðŸ”¥@AUguak3 leading the team with 9 PTs! pic.twitter.com/TOvVHLIsnp — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) February 24, 2022

Showing up on Senior Night

The Ramblers’ graduating class made their final game at Gentile Arena a memorable one, with all seven seniors contributing to a dominant victory. Aher Uguak continued his form from Monday night’s game, leading the team with 13 points. Lucas Williamson came close behind with 11 points, along with Keith Clemons with 10 and Tate Hall with 7. Transfers Ryan Schwieger and Chris Knight contributed with 8 and 6 points respectively, with fan favorite Will Alcock putting together a career night with 9 points.

A first place showdown awaits

With Northern Iowa defeating Indiana State, the Ramblers now sit only a half of a game behind the Panthers for first place in the Valley. This now sets up the most important game for the Ramblers all year, as their final game is against the Panthers on Saturday, with the winner deciding who receives the top seed in the upcoming Arch Madness Tournament in St. Louis.

The Ramblers matchup with Northern Iowa is set for Saturday at 5 PM on ESPNU in Cedar Falls, Iowa.