Ramblers defeat Missouri State in payback win: 3 Observations

In a tight contest on a Sunday afternoon, the Loyola Ramblers defeated the Missouri State Bears by a score of 71-62. The last time these two teams faced off, the Bears defeated the Ramblers at home, snapping their 30 game home winning streak. This time the Ramblers would come out victorious to even the score and move to 18-4 (9-2 MVC) to remain in first place. Here are three observations from the win:

Mosley vs Williamson: The Rematch

In their last matchup, junior Isiaih Mosley played the entire game, going off for 40 points, while graduate student Lucas Williamson was limited to only twenty-two minutes due to foul trouble. This time out, the Ramblers had an answer for Mosley, holding him to just 2 points in the first half and 12 points overall. Williamson, on the other hand, continued his stretch of dominant play, this time shooting his way to 19 points.

Things we love to see: Step back three from @lucasw2424 pic.twitter.com/aH8JqvQ6XF — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) February 6, 2022

Defending the turnover

The Ramblers found themselves trailing at the end of the first half largely due to messy plays on offense. The team limited themselves by giving up 9 turnovers in the first half. They were able to clean up in the second half, and the offense flowed. Including Williamson, the Ramblers had four different scores in double-digits, with graduate students Tate Hall (13 points) and Aher Uguak (12 points) and redshirt-junior Braden Norris (10 points) joining in on the fun.

Prim(e) defensive adjustments

With Mosley being guarded closely by the Ramblers, the Bears needed to find other ways to keep their offense running. Graduate student Gaige Prim picked up the weight in the first half, putting up 17 points before halftime. When play resumed, the Ramblers shifted their attention to him, applying increased pressure to him. He was limited to 4 points in the second half but was still able to come through with 21 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the year.

The Ramblers now set their sites on a road matchup against Bradley on Wednesday, February 9th at 8 PM on CBS Sports Network.