Ramblers defeat ISU: 3 Observations

Following their defeat at home on Saturday, the Loyola Ramblers responded with a victory on Monday night, defeating the Illinois State Redbirds by a score of 59-50. The Redbirds stuck with the Ramblers, making it interesting in the final stages but the Ramblers eventually closed it out. The win now moves them to 21-6 (12-4 MVC) on the year. Here are three observations from the win:

First half turnaround

The Ramblers started the game slowly once again, with the Redbirds desperately clinging on in the first half. Despite leading for a majority of the half, the Ramblers struggled to take control and push ahead before coming alive in the half’s late stages. Graduate student Tate Hall led the team with 9 points in the first half to lead an 8-0 run by the Ramblers to end the half. Hall would finish with 11 points, his third game in double-digits in his last five contests.

Graduate student Aher Uguak finished as the game’s leader with 17 points for one of his best results of the season.

Improvement on the boards

Following their worst rebounding performance of the season, the Ramblers followed it with one of their best results on the boards. The team put Saturday’s performance in the rearview mirror, collecting 40 total rebounds. Redshirt junior Braden Norris paced the team with 9 rebounds, tying a season high. Coming in close behind were Hall, Uguak, and graduate student Lucas Williamson with 7 each.

Struggles from the charity stripe

While they haven’t been perfect, the Ramblers have usually been known to clean up from the free-throw line at a high rate. Entering tonight’s game, the team has posted a 71.9 percent clip from the line. This time around, the team struggled, making only 14 of their 23 free-throw attempts to shoot 60.9 percent in the game. While it didn’t cost them tonight, they will be sure to polish it up before their next game.

The Ramblers resume play when they host Evansville for their final home game of the season on Wednesday at 7 PM on NBC Sports Chicago.