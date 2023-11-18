Ramapo football headed to first Group 4 state title game after holding off Mount Olive

FRANKLIN LAKES − Ramapo has risen to a new height, and so too has senior quarterback Landon De Prima.

The Green Raiders are headed to their first football state championship game after fighting off Mount Olive, 24-19, in Friday night's Group 4 semifinal.

De Prima threw three touchdown passes and his 42 this season is believed to be a Bergen County record.

“Guys make big plays in big moments,” Ramapo coach Mike DeFazio said. “You’ve got Landon De Prima, just unbelievable composure there. He had a lot of pressure on him all night, they were sending a lot of pressure, and he did a great job.”

Nov 10, 2023; Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA; Northern Highlands at Ramapo in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 sectional final. R #9 QB Landon DePrima.

De Prima threw a 20-yard TD pass to senior James Magerko, a 15-yarder to senior Jackson Cooney and a 2-yard score to junior Charlie Wingfield.

Wingfield kicked a 33-yard field goal with 9:51 remaining in the fourth to give Ramapo (12-0) a 24-13 lead. He missed two first-half attempts.

Mount Olive (11-2) scored its three TDs behind an outstanding running game. Junior Tyler Cumming ran for TDs of 2 and 8 yards and senior Adam DeCristofaro ran for a 43-yard score.

“To do something like this, and come so close and have it right here, it just hurts so much now because you invest so much,” Mount Olive coach Brian O’Connor said. “Maybe in a couple of weeks, a couple of months, or who knows, I’ll look back and appreciate what they did, but it hurts so much now.”

What it means

Ramapo, No. 9 in the latest Statewide Public Top 20 rankings, will face No. 3 Mainland (13-0) for the Group 4 title at Rutgers on either Nov. 26 or Nov. 29.

Ramapo won the North Group 4 regional title − the former equivalent of this semifinal round −twice before, in 2018 and 2019, but the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association did not extend the season for public state championship games until last year.

No Zach Schnorrbusch

Ramapo played without standout senior WR/DB Zach Schnorrbusch, who injured his knee in last week’s North 1, Group 4 victory over Northern Highlands.

“He took a helmet to the knee in the last game, so he has a bad bruise,“ said DeFazio, adding, “He’s day-to-day.”

Schnorrbusch has some of the best receiving numbers in the state with 72 catches for 1,234 yards and a school-record 18 TDs. He yelled to a Ramapo fan afterward, “I’ll be ready, don’t worry.”

“Our team really stepped up tonight,” De Prima said. “We’re missing a really key player in Zach Schnorrbusch, but we were all playing for him tonight, and we were able to pick each other up. When they scored, we scored right back. All the up and downs we faced and we were able to overcome a lot of adversity.”

By the numbers

Mount Olive controlled the ball and ran 80 plays for 391 yards. The Mountaineers rushed for 283 yards, with Cumming carrying 33 times and fighting his way to 152 yards and two scores.

Ramapo totaled 285 yards. De Prima was 21-for-27 for 263 yards to bring his season total to 3,038. Senior Brandon Del Valle caught eight passes for 101 yards and Wingfield caught five passes for 63 yards.

“Every night I look to win, look to produce some points, and stats like that, they take care of themselves,” said De Prima, who did not throw an interception.

Ramapo made big plays on defense and special teams. Senior Gavin Taylor blocked an extra point to help the Green Raiders maintain a 14-13 lead in the third. Senior Jack D'Avanzo's interception set up Wingfield's field goal in the fourth for the 24-13 lead. Del Valle's tackle on a conversion run kept the lead at 24-19.

They said it

“Just an unbelievable job competing,” DeFazio said. “[Mount Olive] is a very good football team, very well-coached. They are a tough running team. They did a great job, really made big plays when they needed to, and we couldn’t get off the field on certain downs. But our guys, they compete every single play. A bad play, pick it back up with a good one.”

“I’m just proud of these kids,” O’Connor said. “Just going into the season, people all year were asking, ‘What’s going to happen? How are you going to be this year? Are you going to win? Are you going to be able to bounce back from last year?’ And these kids shut out all the outside noise and came together as a team and had a hell of a year with a tough schedule and overcame a lot of adversity.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ramapo NJ football tops Mount Olive, heads to Group 4 state title game