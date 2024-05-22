Ramírez drives in 3, Guardians beat Mets for 5th straight win

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez connected on a two-run homer and an RBI double as the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Mets 7-6 on Tuesday night, matching their longest win streak of the season at five games.

David Fry added his first career pinch-hit home run, a two-run shot in the sixth inning, for the AL Central-leading Guardians. Cleveland has the fourth-best record in the majors at 32-17 and has won six straight at Progressive Field.

Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte each hit two-run homers and Mark Vientos had a solo shot for the Mets, who have dropped the first two games of the series and are 3-9 since May 10. McNeil and Vientos scored twice apiece.

Nick Sandlin (4-0) recorded two outs in the fifth and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his MLB-best 15th save in 18 chances, retiring Pete Alonso on a game-ending double play.

New York never led, but pulled within one run in the top of the fifth, sixth and eighth. Marte’s homer onto the left field porch off Scott Barlow cut the Guardians’ lead to 7-6.

Cleveland used six relievers after Xzavion Curry lasted 4 1/3 innings following his recall from Triple-A Columbus. Right-hander Carlos Carrasco was scheduled to start, but was placed on the 15-day injured list with an acute neck spasm.

New York right-hander Adrian Houser (0-4) gave up six runs in five innings. He allowed both of Ramírez’s extra-base hits and has an 8.55 ERA in seven starts.

The Guardians took a 3-0 lead in the third on RBI doubles by Ramírez, Brayan Rocchio and Tyler Freeman. Ramírez homered in the fifth and Fry went deep off Jake Diekman.

The Mets cut their deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth on Vientos’ 430-foot homer to straightaway center and a run-scoring single by Francisco Lindor. Former Cleveland shortstop Lindor went 1 for 5 and is in a 4-for-37 slump.

Johnathan Rodriguez went 0 for 4 in his major league debut for Cleveland.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (right triceps tightness) played light catch and “felt better today,” according to manager Carlos Mendoza. Senga, who has been on the IL all season with a shoulder capsule strain, called off his scheduled Sunday bullpen session.

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (left hamstring strain) continues to run before games at Progressive Field and is on track to begin a rehab assignment within a week. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with where Kwanny is at,” manager Stephen Vogt said.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Jose Quintana (1-4, 5.21 ERA) takes on Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (2-3, 3.23) in the three-game series finale. Quintana has a 1.13 ERA over 63 1/3 innings at Progressive Field, the second-lowest mark among pitchers with at least 50 innings.

