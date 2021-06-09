Ramírez, Bieber boost Indians, hand Cards 6th straight loss

  • Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    1/6

    Indians Cardinals Baseball

    Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    2/6

    Indians Cardinals Baseball

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    3/6

    Indians Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer dives to catch a ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt for the final out of the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    4/6

    APTOPIX Indians Cardinals Baseball

    Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer dives to catch a ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt for the final out of the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa removes his equipment after striking out to end the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    5/6

    Indians Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa removes his equipment after striking out to end the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor, left, scores as teammate Bobby Bradley (44) celebrates and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner stands at the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    6/6

    Indians Cardinals Baseball

    Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor, left, scores as teammate Bobby Bradley (44) celebrates and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner stands at the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer dives to catch a ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt for the final out of the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa removes his equipment after striking out to end the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor, left, scores as teammate Bobby Bradley (44) celebrates and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner stands at the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JASON L. YOUNG
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — José Ramírez homered and drove in four runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians over St. Louis 10-1 Tuesday night and sending the Cardinals to their sixth straight loss.

St. Louis’ skid is its longest since a seven-game slide in June 2017. Cleveland has won four of six.

Bieber (7-3) gave up one run and five hits in six innings, striking out five. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has won his past three decisions and hasn’t permitted more than three runs in any of his 13 starts this year.

The Indians have won 26 consecutive games with Bieber on the mound when they have scored at least four runs.

“It’s obviously a comfort when the offense jumps on the other team’s pitcher early," Bieber said. “It allows me to go out there and just be me and really focus less on being fine and more on attacking it.”

Carlos Martínez (3-6) allowed five runs and seven hits, including Ramírez’s three-run homer, in four innings. In his previous outing, he was tagged for 10 runs while getting just two outs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cesar Hernandez and Amed Rosario both singled to open the third to bring up Ramírez, who launched his 14th home run of the season to right field. He hit an 0-1 pitch an estimated 425 feet to give the Indians a 5-0 lead.

Ramírez also doubled and singled and has reached safely in each of his past 22 games.

“Baseball, one day you're lucky and the next one you’re not,” Ramírez said through an interpreter. “You just have to make adjustments and be aggressive, and that’s what I am right now.”

The Indians added four more runs in the ninth. Eddie Rosario’s third single of the game drove in two runs and Bradley Zimmer added a two-run single.

Hernandez drew a walk to start the game and came home on Amed Rosario’s fourth triple of the year. Rosario scored on Ramírez’s grounder to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

Bieber was cruising through two outs in the fourth when he surrendered two walks, hit a batter and gave up an RBI single to Edmundo Sosa before getting pinch-hitter John Nogowski to ground out to escape a bases-loaded jam.

“We just really haven’t played our best this past week and that happens,” Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said. “You just go out tomorrow and try to play better.”

GOOD NIGHT AT THE OFFICE

Cleveland C Austin Hedges entered Tuesday with a .146 average but had just his second multihit game of the season. He singled his first two at-bats and drew a walk in his third plate appearance. Hedges also scored a run, coming in on Hernandez’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: C Roberto Perez had a pin removed from his broken right ring finger and began throwing Tuesday. ... RHP Zach Plesac (right thumb) is expected to begin throwing this week.

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina (left knee) came to Busch Stadium on Tuesday and could return as early as Wednesday, though with an off day Thursday he might be given an extra day of rest and return Friday. He was hit in the knee by a foul tip in the fourth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Reds on June 5.

UP NEXT

Indians RHP J.C. Mejia (1-0, 0.00) gets his second start of the season after he went three innings, striking out two and allowing two hits in a 3-1 loss to Baltimore on June 4. He’s only allowed three hits in eight innings this year.

Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (3-5, 4.19) looks to bounce back from taking the loss in a 4-2 defeat to Cincinnati on June 3.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Indians vs. Cardinals Highlights

    Ramírez, Bieber lead Cleveland to 10-1 win vs. Cards

  • José Ramírez

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Majority of Republicans support same-sex marriage for the first time, poll finds

    “Whether you’re talking about marriage equality, nondiscrimination protection — everybody has moved. Seniors have moved, white evangelicals have moved, base Republicans have moved.”

  • Angels star Trout doesn't have timetable for return

    Mike Trout says his right calf is starting to feel better, but the Los Angeles Angels superstar still doesn't know when he will be able to return. The time-time AL MVP went on the injured list on May 18 after straining his calf the night before against the Cleveland Indians. The Angels said at the time that Trout would miss six to eight weeks, which would sideline him through the All-Star break.

  • Sánchez homers, Yankees snap skid with 8-4 win over Twins

    Gary Sánchez and Miguel Andújar homered, DJ LeMahieu had two hits and an RBI, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 Tuesday night to end a four-game skid. Aaron Judge drove in two runs for New York, which had lost eight of its previous 10 and won despite going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11. "We haven’t been hitting homers as much as we normally do or putting up crooked numbers as much as we do,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

  • Shane Bieber

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Riley, Acuña, Contreras go deep, Braves beat Phillies 9-5

    Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5 on Tuesday night. Acuña also had a single, double and three RBIs as the reigning three-time NL East champion Braves evened their record at 29-29. J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper hit solo homers for Philadelphia.

  • Fans think Addison Rae's latest Instagram bikini post is directed at Bryce Hall

    It certainly makes a point

  • Fan who injured U.S. soccer player arrested, banned from stadium

    Dozens of fans pelted U.S. and Mexican soccer players with drinks late in Sunday night's match, but so far only one is facing punishment.

  • Officials resign over censored Memorial Day speech

    Both organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, have now resigned under pressure after they silenced a retired U.S. Army officer’s microphone while he was talking about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War.

  • Ontario to enter Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday

    The move comes a few days ahead of schedule as the province continues to see vaccination rates rise and health indicators improve.

  • Matthew Goode Cast in Paramount Plus’ ‘The Offer’ as ‘The Godfather’ Producer Robert Evans

    Matthew Goode has been cast to play film producer and studio exec Robert Evans in the Paramount Plus limited event series “The Offer,” about the making of “The Godfather.” “The Offer” is based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy, about the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film from director Francis Coppola, […]

  • 76ers vs. Hawks: 10 insane Joel Embiid stats (and a few others) from Game 2

    Joel Embiid dropped another game for the record books on Tuesday night vs. the Hawks. By Reuben Frank

  • CG: SEA@DET - 6/9/21

    Condensed Game: Haase hit a two-run homer to lead the offense and Matthew Boyd held the Mariners to one run over six innings in the 5-3 win

  • 'Sherlock' tool identifies endangered fish

    Scientists in California are identifying different types of Chinook salmon with a little help from Sherlock. But not the Sherlock you might know. This one stands for: Specific High-sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter Unlocking.The technology helps scientists identify endangered fish by their specific genomic sequence so they can better monitor population numbers, pinpoint their habitats and improve conservations efforts.Andrea Schreier is an adjunct associate professor at The university of California Davis."The reason I think this work is important is that to conserve species well, you have to be able to identify the species accurately and you have to know where the species is. And Sherlock is able to do both for you through different applications. If you have a species in hand, you can confirm its identity. If you don't have a species in hand and you're trying to detect DNA in the environment, you know, we can tell you if the species is there or not.’’ The process begins by taking swabs of mucus from the fish. The swab collection is then added to a master mix that contains the Sherlock reaction components. The reaction prompts a search for a specific genomic sequence that researchers are hoping to find.Environmental program manager at California's department of water resources, Melinda Baerwald, explained that a major advantage of the technology is its speed. For her it means no longer having to travel miles to a lab just to confirm the identity of a species and whether or not her work is impacting endangered or threatened fish. "Something that's so cool about Sherlock is you don't need a geneticist anymore. You can do it yourself. An ecologist can do this. And that is super powerful, that you don't have to have a lab. You don't have to have a geneticist. Other people can do it. And so that's to me, one of the most powerful things about this, that other people, the power of genetics is now unlocked for other people to be able to use."

  • Katie Thurston Says She Was *This* Close to Quitting 'The Bachelorette'

    ...thank God she didn't!

  • Brazil wins, Argentina allows last-minute draw in qualifiers

    Brazil moved further ahead in South American World Cup qualifying on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at Paraguay, its sixth in six matches on the road to Qatar. The Brazilians are now six points clear of second place Argentina, which drew 2-2 at Colombia after squandering a two-goal advantage. Neymar and Lucas Paquetá scored Brazil's goals, marking the team's first win at Paraguay in World Cup qualifiers in 35 years.

  • Brian Maxwell knocks down Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson with perfect hit during exhibition bout

    Brian Maxwell sent Chad Johnson to the ground with a perfect right hook on Sunday night.

  • NBA odds: The Nuggets are significant underdogs to the Suns in the second round

    Both teams won their first-round series in six games. And Phoenix is expected to move on into the Western Conference finals.

  • Tennis-Zverev canters into maiden French Open semi-final

    PARIS (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the French Open semi-finals for the first time. After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered. Sixth seed Zverev, the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996, was simply too good for the world No. 46, who managed to hold serve only three times in his first appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier.